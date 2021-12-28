Experts' take on 'precautionary dose' and vaccine for kids

Prime Minister Modi announced over the weekend that a "precautionary" third dose of the vaccine will be offered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens with co-morbidities. Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has approved the emergency use authorisation of vaccines Corbevax and Covovax.

The Indian government has bolstered its arsenal to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by approving 2 new vaccines and 1 new pill. Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has approved the emergency use authorisation of vaccines Corbevax and Covovax. Both these vaccines are made using a new technology platform that currently existing COVID vaccines in India do not use.

The government has also approved Merck's Molnupiravir, a new pill for emergency use. The government has restricted the use of this pill only to those with a high risk of progression of the disease.

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Doctor Jayaprakash Muliyil, Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the National Institute of Epidemiology at Indian Council of Medical Research. Doctor Mathew Varghese, Head of the Orthopaedics Department at Saint Stephen's Hospital in Delhi and Doctor Chandrakant Lahariya, Epidemologist.

