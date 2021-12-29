Expert’s take on omicron threat and hospitalisations

21 states and UTs report omicron cases with over 780 confirmed cases. DSelhi's health minister says not a single omicron patient has needed oxygen support so far. Meanwhile, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope hinted at tighter restrictions in Mumbai if the COVID positivity rate in the city goes beyond 5 percent. It currently stands at 4 percent.

21 states and UTs report omicron cases with over 780 confirmed cases. India records over 9,000 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours and over 7,300 people recovered in the same period. Over 1,500 new active cases were also added to the list taking the current case load to 77,000 cases.

Delhi's health minister says not a single omicron patient has needed oxygen support so far. Meanwhile, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope hinted at tighter restrictions in Mumbai if the COVID positivity rate in the city goes beyond 5 percent. It currently stands at 4 percent.

To discuss this further, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Doctor Rahul Pandit, member of the Maharashtra COVID task force and Director of the Critical Care Unit for Fortis Hospitals Mumbai. Doctor DS Rana, Chairman of the Department of Nephrology at Ganga Ram Hospital, Doctor Merlin Moni, Clinical Associate Professor at the Department of Internal Medicine at Amrita Hospital at Kochi, and Doctor Suresh Kumar, Infectious Disease Specialist at Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

For full interview, watch accompanying video...