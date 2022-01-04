Experts on omicron threat, vaccination strategy and booster dose

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil, Comm Chmn - Scientific Advisory of Natl Institute of Epidemiology, Dr Sanjay Oak, Director - Professional Svcs at Kaushalya Hospital, Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals and Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Vice Chmn - Research Cell of IMA Kerala to discuss omicron threat, vaccination strategy, and booster dose.

India's daily COVID count has risen to over 37,000 cases in 24 hours, the highest in the last 117 days. This has also led to many states imposing stricter restrictions.

Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew along with the existing night curfew. Schools, cinemas, gyms, spas, entertainment parks etc. to remain shut. Private offices to function with 50 percent capacity- restaurants allowed with 50 percent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm. Metros and buses are allowed to operate with 100 percent capacity.

The financial capital Mumbai is also seeing some stricter curbs-- schools have been shut till 31st January-- Mumbai's civic authority BMC has relaxed some rules if there are multiple cases at a housing society, a building will be sealed only if 20 percent of the households report COVID positive cases from now.

Punjab has also imposed a night curfew in municipal areas with certain exceptions-- bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas to operate at 50 percent capacity with only vaccinated staff being allowed.

