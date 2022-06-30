Experts discuss ways to prevent suicidal thoughts

According to the National Crime Record Bureau, India recorded over 1.53 lakh suicides in 2020 and it means 418 suicides per day. This amounts to a suicide mortality rate per lakh population of 11.3 in 2020 as compared to 10.4 in 2019. This is the highest number of suicides in the country in a decade and the highest in the world.

For every death by suicide in India, there are more than 200 people with suicidal thoughts and behavior, and more than 15 suicide attempts.

Suicide is the largest public health crisis that the world is facing and in India suicide is now the leading cause of death between the ages 15 to 39. And for some reason, we still don’t talk about it.

In order to understand this mental illness better and to create awareness, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Soumitra Pathare, Director at Centre for Mental Health Law & Policy; and Dr Nitesh Dave, Founder & Managing Trustee of Mitram Foundation.

