Expect to launch more than 15 products in US next year: Alembic Pharma

Alembic Pharmaceuticals expects to launch more than 15 products in the US next year, RK Baheti, director of finance and CFO, told CNBC-TV18.

He further said that the company has been getting 15-20 approvals from US FDA every year.

“We expect to launch about 15+ products in the US next year and out of that at least 3 should be of a good opportunity,” said Baheti.

The company has also received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Selexipag tablets. This is a drug used for hypertension and has a market size of USD 460 million.

