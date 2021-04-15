Expect demand surge for Remdesivir to settle down by April end or May: Biocon

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : April 15, 2021 09:32 AM IST

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon expects the surge in demand for Remdesivir to settle down by April end or May. According to her, the capacities for Remdesivir are in place but it will take few weeks to cater to demand.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shaw said, “There is always going to be a problem when there is a surging demand, but I think it will settle down by the end of April-early May because the capacities (of Remdesivir) are there and it takes a few weeks before we can start catering to the demand of the market.”

However, she added that Itolizumab (it’s a ‘first in class’ humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody developed by Biocon and the Center of Molecular Immunology, Havana) is seeing a huge demand at the moment.

“I also think that Tocilizumab (an immunosuppressive drug) and Itolizumab shortage will be addressed by the middle of May,” she added.

Talking about the pricing, she said, “Remdesivir pricing was anyway lower because of market competition and that will continue. Therefore, I do not think lowering the price from the original maximum retail price (MRP) is going to affect production.”

On Sputnik V, Mazumdar Shaw said, “The first thing the government has to do is to remove the price control for the private market. Therefore, removing the price control for the private has to be the way forward especially in the view of the fact that the government is now considering the import of other vaccines as well.”

“No company is going to be willing to market their products in India or export their products into India if they are asked to price it at Rs 150,” she said.

However, said Mazumdar Shaw, by the end of May we should have many more vaccines in the market.

For entire interview, watch the video