Expect COVID cases to decline soon: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi reported 21,200 new COVID cases, the highest single-day rise seen since May 1. Test positivity rate also rose to 25.6 percent, the highest level in seven months. However many virologists are predicting cases in Delhi to peak this week.

After seeing a slight decline yesterday, India's daily COVID count rose to 1,94,000 cases in 24 hours, that's the highest rise seen in 211 days.

Active cases crossed 1 lakh mark again rising by 1,34,000 in 24 hours, taking the total case load to 9,55,000 cases.

Delhi has announced some of the strictest restrictions compared to other states - private offices have been shut down, no dining-in at hotels and restaurants. However many virologists are predicting cases in Delhi to peak this week.

To understand the government's preparedness to handle the current wave of infections, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

