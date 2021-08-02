Expect 20 crore vaccine doses this month for vaccination, says Dr NK Arora

VIDEOS

Updated : August 02, 2021 22:22:52 IST

India has added more than 40,000 COVID cases for the sixth day in a row. This has resulted in a week-on-week rise in fresh infections for the first time in three months -- the last weekly rise in fresh cases was seen in early May, the period when the second wave peaked. Rise in new cases has also pushed active cases higher by nearly 3,000, while the single-day death toll stands at 422.

The number of vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 47 crore - nearly 10.3 crore people or 8 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated and a little over 26 crore people have received their first jabs.

According to the latest government data, more than 41 crore doses of Covishield have been administered till now, followed by 5.6 crore Covaxin shots and less than five lakh Sputnik doses.

To discuss the pace of the vaccination drive, concerns over supply and other related issues; CNBC-TV18 spoke with Doctor NK Arora, who is the chairperson of the Covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

Dr Arora said the availability of vaccine is a very legitimate concern. Bharat Biotech had initial hiccups in their new plant in Bengaluru and should have achieved higher production in July, which he hopes that they should be able to do this month.

"We had expected two things - In January we had said about 50 crore doses will be administered by end of July, which the country has almost achieved of around 47 crore. This month onwards the vaccine availability should become much better. Last month around 13 crore were administered and another 1-2 crore must be in pipeline. This month it should around 20 crore doses must be available."

The question is about administering 1 crore per day - So there are two things, the vaccine availability and how many are being administered. Capacity-wise there is no issue in terms of administering doses.