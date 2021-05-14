Evidence shows longer gap between Covishield doses increases its effectiveness, says epidemiologist Lahariya

VIDEOS

Updated : May 14, 2021 08:31:32 IST

India's COVID map is still painted deep red given rising cases in many states in the south and east of the country. Yet the all India picture gives us the first sign of hope. The total number of new cases have not crossed the 4 lakh mark since last weekend; also the number of recoveries are beating the number of new cases on several days, giving us hope that total active cases may have peaked albeit at high 40 lakh mark.

Separately there are worries that the data may be underreported going by the number of deaths that the Divya Bhaskar is reporting in Gujarat and going by the number of bodies being pulled out of the Ganges.

A third issue that captures the imagination is the vaccines and the change in rules as to the mandatory gap between two doses. Is this dictated by science or by scarcity is a valid doubt.

To address these concerns, Latha Venkatesh spoke to K Srinath Reddy, President of PHFI and Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya Epidemiologist.