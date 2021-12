Eris Lifesciences will be able to take 10 percent market share in the insulin market, Amit Bakshi, chairman and managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

He also expects a doubling of the insulin market in the coming years.

The pharma company has signed a joint venture with MJ Biopharm for the insulin market

