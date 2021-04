VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : April 12, 2021 02:55 PM IST

A Subject Expert Committee (SEC) is all set to meet today to once again take cognizance of Dr Reddy’s application for the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. In the last meeting, the SEC had reservations on the logistics and hence did not give the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the vaccine. SEC had also sought more data on trials, efficacy, etc.

