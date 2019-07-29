#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Healthcare
VIDEOS
Earnings

Dr Reddy's Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Updated : July 29, 2019 08:15 AM IST

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) will report its first-quarter earnings on Monday and analysts expect the drugmaker to report a good set of numbers this time around.

  • For DRL, it is going to be an interesting set of numbers. The revenue growth is expected to be around 10 percent, margins may come in at around 20 percent, which compares to 21.7 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

  • If the margins are above 21 percent this quarter as well, it will be the fourth consecutive quarter that the company will be reporting margins of above 20 percent.

  • In terms of the expectations, watch for divestment income, which is from three proprietary assets that they had sold during the quarter. So around $70 million upfront plus there was an agreement or settlement, which was signed with Syngene for a drug called Revlimid during the quarter. So that should probably add to numbers as well.

  • Additionally, for the US markets, there will be a whole clutch of stocks which would add to their numbers.

  • For India, the street will be watching out for any sort of pick up, 8-12 percent is what the estimate is along with similar growth rates for Russia, Europe as well as rest of the world.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV