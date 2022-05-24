Dr Reddy’s GV Prasad sees an opportunity in Sputnik booster dose

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, GV Prasad, co-chairman and managing director of Dr Reddy's Laboratories spoke about saturating vaccine demand, the impact of geopolitical tensions in the European market and how they are dealing with pricing pressure in the US market.

GV Prasad, co-chairman and managing director of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said that the plunge in the vaccine business was to help the country.

“The way we moved into vaccines was not with a motive to make it a very large business, it was an opportunity to help the country and we took the plunge, we took the risk, fully knowing that some of this may or may not pan out," said Prasad.

Prasad still believes that Sputnik is a great vaccine. "We are doing a trial for boosting people who have taken other vaccines so that the market for Sputnik could enlarge and based on the results that we see, the clinical trial results that we see, we will approach the government and the regulator. And if that gets approved, it could be an opportunity for us,” he said.

He also talked about the saturating vaccine demand, the impact of geopolitical tensions in the European market and how they are dealing with pricing pressure in the US market.

Talking about business, he said that the hope is to grow in double digits and to maintain a margin of 25 percent.

“We hope to grow at double-digit, maintain our margin, and maintain our EBITDA at around 25 percent region, and continue to drive resource productivity so that our return on capital employed is around 25 percent."

"This is our core business. As we do this, we are investing in building the future. The future could be many things. It could be our biosimilars business, which has still not achieved scale. And we hope to get to scale by opening up our markets in Europe and US,” Prasad said.

