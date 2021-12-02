Don’t see huge upside from new travel guidelines: Experts

The Indian government has kicked off new travel protocols on December 1. This spells higher volumes for diagnostic labs. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Dr Om Manchanda, Managing Director at Dr Lal Pathlabs and Ameera Shah, Promoter and Managing Director at Metropolis Healthcare shared their views and perspective on the same.

While sharing their views, Dr Om Manchanda, Managing Director at Dr Lal Pathlabs and Ameera Shah, Promoter and Managing Director at Metropolis Healthcare said that they don’t see huge upside due to these regulations on travel.

COVID testing since the month of July has seen a sharp downward correction.

Ameera Shah believes the clarity on omicron will emerge in another few weeks.

According to her, the current testing kits, which are in use, might become irrelevant as it might fail to find the S gene to detect the omicron variant. Unfortunately, it means the higher number of false negatives in the short run till potentially chemical kits will be ready to find it more accurately.

