Don't expect worst to be behind unless COVID positivity rate is below 5%: Dr Gagandeep Kang

Updated : May 26, 2021 21:18:44 IST

India added over 2 lakh new COVID cases to its total tally while active cases continued to fall for the 13th straight day. That number has dropped by over 91,000 in 24 hours. Recoveries during this period have fallen below the 3 lakh mark, while deaths are back above 4,000 after having fallen below that level the previous day.

In the last 24 hours 20.4 lakh doses were administered compared to 24.3 lakh doses the previous day. The seven-day average for vaccination has now risen to almost 16 lakh, which is the highest in eight days. Vaccine supply though continues to remain a constraint.

Global tenders from several states have not seen any bids from global pharma majors yet. The companies insist on dealing with the central government directly and not states.

To discuss about India's COVID-19 picture and the status of the vaccination drive, CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor, Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr Gagandeep Kang, Professor at CMC Vellore, and Member of Supreme Court Panel on medical oxygen.

Kang said, "The worst of COVID-19 is not going to be behind us until India brings down the test positivity rate down under 5 percent. Currently India is still over 10 percent and that means that we have a long way to go."

She expects vaccine availability to improve by end of 2021.

"Vaccines will become more available towards the end of this year and that will be from Indian manufacturers as well as from some of the new global manufacturers which will have their products coming closer to the market."