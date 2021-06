VIDEOS

Updated : June 23, 2021 21:30:53 IST

One government hospital for 2.5 lakh people, a COVID isolation ward 52 kilometres away - the reality of Manbazar in West Bengal's Purulia district is a grim reminder of the abysmal healthcare system in India's small towns and villages.

Residents tell Archana Shukla that they had to fend for themselves when the oxygen crisis in the state was at its peak. The state government, however, asserts that they are monitoring the situation.