Deputy CM Manish Sisodia discusses vaccine shortage in Delhi and when will the state reopen

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : May 25, 2021 21:18:34 IST

Daily vaccinations in the country have crossed 24.3 lakh according to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, making this the highest single-day number in 13 days. A broader look at the numbers though reveals a bleak picture. Of the total vaccines administered so far 78 percent have received only a single dose and 22 percent have received the second dose.

Global vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna have clearly conveyed their preference to deal with the Centre as a single entity for procurement of vaccines, rather than with states separately. While Maharashtra and Uttarakhand have not received any response from vaccine makers to their global tenders, Moderna and Pfizer have told the Punjab and Delhi governments that they will deal directly with the Centre.

However, in Delhi, which has seen a little over 1,500 cases in the past 24 hours, has fared relatively better on the vaccination front compared to other states. Over 20 percent of the national capital's population has been inoculated with at least one dose. Nonetheless, the state was forced to shut vaccination centres on May 24 due to shortage of vaccine supplies.

CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan spoke to Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia to find out how the government was looking to ramp-up its vaccination drive and when can citizens expect Delhi to reopen.