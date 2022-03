Sales of COVID-19 drugs have fallen sharply in the past few months with some drugs seeing a fall of over 90 percent. The reason for such a fall has been mainly due to the decline in COVID-19 cases, milder Omicron variant and in some cases revision in treatment protocols.

AWACS which collects this data says that these drugs which had a direct role to play in the treatment of COVID-19 saw a rapid dip as the severity and number of infections came down drastically.

