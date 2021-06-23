Delta plus a ‘variant of concern’ but not ‘situation of concern’, says Dr Anurag Agrawal

VIDEOS

Updated : June 23, 2021 19:53:43 IST

The government has declared the delta plus variant of the coronavirus as a "variant of concern." So far, Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh have reported 40 cases of this variant and all these states have been asked to strength their surveillance and public health measures.

While many suggest that the delta variant is more transmissible than others, there is still no definitive proof. None of these studies have been peer-reviewed. Delta plus is from the same lineage as the delta variant, which was declared as a "variant of concern" on May 11 by the WHO during the peak of the second wave in India.

To discuss this in detail, CNBC-TV spoke with Dr Anurag Agrawal, Member, Genome Mapping Group Director, CSIR-IGIB.

According to Dr Agrawal, there is absolutely no reason to panic. It is a ‘variant of concern’, which is being further investigated but it is not ‘situation of concern’, he said, adding that in a variant of concern everything that is a delta is a ‘variant of concern’.

"So, whenever it mutates, acquires a mutation that could be relevant, we investigate it further," he said.