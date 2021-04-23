Delhi’s oxygen crisis: Several hospitals struggling for O2 stock

VIDEOS

Updated : April 23, 2021 02:03:28 IST

The oxygen situation in Delhi continues to be dire. Top hospitals in the capital sent out SOS messages and reached out to the Centre via phone calls, letters, as well as Twitter.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and two Max Hospital's early morning on Friday sent an SOS urgently looking for oxygen. About 700 COVID-19 patients at the 2 Max Hospitals and over 500 patients at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital were struggling with limited hours of oxygen.

25 "sickest" COVID-19 patients died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the last 24 hours, and the lives of another 60 such patients were at risk, officials said. A source said, "low-pressure oxygen" could be the likely cause for the deaths.

Around 9.15 am Max Hospital received an emergency oxygen supply from the Delhi government. They received 2 metric tonne of emergency oxygen supply; 1 metric tonne was being fueled at Max Smart Hospital and 1 metric tonne at Max Hospital Saket.

Small and mid-size hospitals in Delhi continue to struggle and are in touch with the government. However, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that they were unable to get oxygen replenishments from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. "Out of the quota of 300 metric tonne, only 178 metric tonne was received by Delhi till yesterday afternoon," he said.