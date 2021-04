VIDEOS

Updated : April 23, 2021 11:23:59 IST

India has recorded the world’s highest single-day addition in terms of cases at 3.15 lakh with deaths at 2,104.

Maharashtra reported 67,013 cases on April 22 and for Mumbai, it’s averaging over 7,000 cases in the past four days.

More than 30 lakh vaccine doses were given till April 22. Cumulative vaccine coverage stands at 13.53 crore doses.

