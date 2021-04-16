  • SENSEX
Daily COVID-19 cases hit a new peak, over 14 lakh active cases

Updated : April 16, 2021 09:08 AM IST

The total COVID-19 cases have risen by more than 2 lakh for the first time in 24 hours and 1,038 fatalities were registered. The total number of cases in the country stands at 1.41 crore, active cases at 14.7 lakh, recoveries at 1.24 crore, and the death toll at 1.73 lakh.

Maharashtra recorded 61,695 cases, Delhi 16,699 cases added and Mumbai 8,217 cases added.

In terms of vaccine as of April 15, by 8 pm more than 26.02 lakh vaccine doses were given. So the total coverage stood at 11.7 crore doses in the country.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.
