Daily COVID-19 cases hit a new peak; 14.50 crore vaccine doses administered

Updated : April 27, 2021 09:31:34 IST

The total COVID-19 cases in the country saw a record increase of around 3.52 lakh on Monday. However, some encouraging data came from Maharashtra, mainly Mumbai, and Delhi in terms of the total number of cases.

For Maharashtra, the total cases on Monday were reported at 48,700 versus 66,191 the previous day. For Mumbai, 3,876 cases were reported versus 5,542 and for Delhi, 20,201 versus 22,933 the previous day.

More than 31 lakh vaccine doses were given on Monday till 8 pm taking the total coverage to more than 14.5 crore.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.