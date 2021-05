VIDEOS

Updated : May 05, 2021 10:51:09 IST

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has allowed firms to use Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for building healthcare infrastructure for COVID care.

The ministry has also said that companies, including government companies, may undertake the activities, projects or programmes using CSR funds, directly by themselves or in collaboration as a shared responsibility with other companies, reports Nisha Poddar.