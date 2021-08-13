CSIR’s Dr Mande on need for booster dose, and mixing of vaccines

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr. V K Paul has said the national expert committee on COVID-19 vaccination has discussed the issue of giving booster vaccine dose and it is being looked into very deeply. He said it must be taken as a work in progress as science is still emerging in this area. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Dr. Shekhar C Mande, Director General of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, said, “Once you give the first dose to a person, the person's body actually starts generating antibodies against the vaccine, that is vaccine candidate that is there in that particular essentially is a virus. The second dose when you give eight or 12 weeks later, actually boosts the immunity of the body. So the number of antibodies and the cells which respond to the virus, their number actually goes up significantly.”

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr. V K Paul has said the national expert committee on COVID-19 vaccination has discussed the issue of giving booster vaccine dose and it is being looked into very deeply. He said it must be taken as a work in progress as science is still emerging in this area.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Dr. Shekhar C Mande, Director General of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, said, “Once you give the first dose to a person, the person's body actually starts generating antibodies against the vaccine, that is vaccine candidate that is there in that particular essentially is a virus. The second dose when you give eight or 12 weeks later, actually boosts the immunity of the body. So the number of antibodies and the cells which respond to the virus, their number actually goes up significantly.”

He added. “Around the world, what people have actually seen is that in many cases, and it is a perplexing observation, it is not a universal observation yet, is that after a few months, maybe after six months, or eight months or a year, the cells which respond to the virus, probably actually start weaning away. Now, the science behind it is not very clear right now. So this observation is not strictly true. Therefore, a booster dose, few months later, might actually overcome this particular phenomenon that I am talking about. But it is still under investigation around the world.”

India's drug regulator has given approval for a study to be conducted by the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, on mixing of COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield.

Dr Mande said, “Scientifically, it is a very interesting concept that can you actually give two different kinds of vaccines against the same pathogen, in this case, the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Now, what happens is that the vaccines typically work on either - inactivated virus like Covaxin is, or the AstraZeneca one which is the spike protein that is injected into the body, or the Pfizer and Moderna, which are the mRNA of the spike protein itself.”

“So, when the body's antibody responses generated against any of these candidates, the antibodies would be generated against the spike protein, or the inactivated virus, or something like that. Now, the immune response is very specific to what has been injected into the body. If it is a spike protein the body's immunity would recognise only the spike protein.”

“In this case if there are multiple antigens and if we want to actually check whether the body's immune system is capable by eliciting response against one, but also against another together, then the possibility, scientifically is very exciting, that you would actually get a good immunity against the virus itself. So mixing vaccines is an exciting possibility.”

