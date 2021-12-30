COVID vaccine immunity lasts 8-9 months: Study

Multiple studies, both Indian and international have shown that immunity against the Sars-Cov2 virus -- either gained through natural infection or mediated via vaccination lasts at least 8-9 months. The central government today also released the findings of a study on immunity after natural infection or after vaccination.

ICMR chief Balram Bhargava on Thursday in the press briefing highlighted key findings from these studies that would have become the basis for the government to decide on booster doses -- who gets it and after how much time and even to work out public health policy measures.

Immunity gained purely through natural infection -- where studies in India show that this immunity for 90 percent of people lasts at least up to 8 months. ICMR chief highlighted that in India people have had multiple exposures to virus antigen either through vaccine, infection, or contact. The durability of this mixed immunity also persists for up to 9 months.

