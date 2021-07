VIDEOS

Updated : July 14, 2021 19:35:57 IST

Newly appointed health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has clarified on the availability of vaccines. He said the centre has increased vaccine supply for July to 13.5 crore. This could result in just under 50 lakh inoculations every day versus an all-time high of 90 lakh doses achieved on 21st of June.

Another issue highlighted by the health ministry has been the poor utilization of doses by the private sector. The health secretary has called the slowdown of vaccination in private centres a serious worry.

Archana Shukla reports that many state governments have requested that private sector vaccine supplies be diverted to state government kitty, where a shortage is leading to disruption and suspension of vaccine sessions.