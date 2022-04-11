COVID Vaccination: Less than 10,000 precautionary doses administered on first day

All adults across India are now be eligible for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Sunday for a price at private vaccination centres. The Union Ministry of Health announced that the third dose of the vaccine program, which is being called a precautionary dose, can be taken by all adults at private centres. However less than 10,000 shots were administered on the first day.

All adults across India are now be eligible for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Sunday for a price at private vaccination centres. The Union Ministry of Health announced that the third dose of the vaccine program, which is being called a precautionary dose, can be taken by all adults at private centres.

It also allowed the private vaccination centres to impose a service charge on vaccination up to Rs 150. This is in addition to the cost of the vaccine.

All 18+ individuals who have completed nine months after administration of the second dose are eligible for the Precaution Dose, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, said on Twitter.

However less than 10,000 shots were administered on the first day.

