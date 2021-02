VIDEOS

Updated : February 03, 2021 05:35 PM IST

The first phase of the COVID vaccination drive is in its third week. As the vaccination drive goes on, 16 vaccine recipients have died so far.

The government has informed parliament that it does not have any specific information if the deaths are linked to the vaccine.

Archana Shukla reports that 15 of the 16 deaths reported so far have been confirmed to be among those recipients who received Covishield vaccine. The 16th death reported yesterday is still being investigated.