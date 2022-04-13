COVID vaccination drive: Dr NK Arora discusses government's roadmap

The government has approved nine vaccines so far but only four are being administered currently. What is the fate of other approved vaccines including Covovax, ZyCov-D and what about the vaccination drive? Doctor NK Arora, Head of the Government Panel on Vaccination and Chief, NTAGI discusses this and more.

It has been three days since the centre allowed COVID-19 vaccine's precautionary doses, popularly called booster doses, for all adults above the age of 18. Those above the age of 60 were already allowed to take the third dose. So far, nearly 2.5 crore precautionary doses have been administered overall, but of these, only 44,300 doses have been given in the 18-to-59 age group. Important to note here is the condition specified for taking the third dose – only those people who have completed nine months since second dose are eligible.

The government has approved nine vaccines so far but only four are being administered currently. Of the 186 crore doses administered, Covishield accounts for 152 crore doses, followed by Covaxin at 31 crore doses, Corbevax, which was recently allowed in the 12-14 age group, has seen 2.36 crore doses administered.

What is the fate of other approved vaccines including Covovax, ZyCov-D and what about the vaccination drive? Doctor NK Arora, Head of the Government Panel on Vaccination and Chief, NTAGI discusses this and more.

