Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dr Paul also said that the rise in COVID cases in some countries of Africa, Europe and UK is very worrying. He also urged people to take vaccines, wear masks and avoid large gatherings.

Head of India's National COVID Task-Force, Dr VK Paul has said that the "decision on booster shots will be taken when science dictates."

