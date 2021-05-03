  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Healthcare
VIDEOS
Healthcare

COVID vaccination: 5 centres in Mumbai; no walk-ins, says BMC

Updated : May 03, 2021 12:06:29 IST

It's the third day of the vaccination drive for 18-44-year-olds and in Mumbai, the vaccination is happening at 5 different centres across the city.

Across these 5 centres, 500 doses per centre will be administered for 18-44-year-olds. However, the vaccination is being administered only for those who have pre-registered and got confirmed slots.

There were 2,500 slots that were confirmed yesterday by BMC. These slots were open on the Co-WIN platform at 7:30 and interestingly they went out within 44 seconds. These are the individuals that are walking into today at the vaccination centre, but there have also been many who were in without the confirmed slot but are being turned here and at other centres as well.

CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta gets a ground report from Mumbai’s BKC vaccination centre.

Watch this video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement