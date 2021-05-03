COVID vaccination: 5 centres in Mumbai; no walk-ins, says BMC

VIDEOS

Updated : May 03, 2021 12:06:29 IST

It's the third day of the vaccination drive for 18-44-year-olds and in Mumbai, the vaccination is happening at 5 different centres across the city.

Across these 5 centres, 500 doses per centre will be administered for 18-44-year-olds. However, the vaccination is being administered only for those who have pre-registered and got confirmed slots.

There were 2,500 slots that were confirmed yesterday by BMC. These slots were open on the Co-WIN platform at 7:30 and interestingly they went out within 44 seconds. These are the individuals that are walking into today at the vaccination centre, but there have also been many who were in without the confirmed slot but are being turned here and at other centres as well.

CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta gets a ground report from Mumbai’s BKC vaccination centre.