Government is facing an uphill task to ensure 100 percent vaccination of all eligible adults by the end of this year. Only 53 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated so far and 86 percent have received the first dose.

Government is facing an uphill task to ensure 100 percent vaccination of all eligible adults by the end of this year. Only 53 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated so far and 86 percent have received the first dose.

Watch video for a report card on the vaccination mission.