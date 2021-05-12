  • SENSEX
COVID update: India count low; Maharashtra adds 40,956 cases

Updated : May 12, 2021 09:18:54 IST

India's daily tally rose by 3.3 lakh on May 11, which is the lowest since April 27 and death stood at 3,876.

In Maharashtra, the new cases stood at 40,956 as compared to 37,236 on May 10. Mumbai seems to be within a range of 1,700, as 1,717 cases were reported on May 10 against 1,794 on May 10.

Delhi added 12,481 cases on May 11 as compared to 12,651 on May 10.

In terms of vaccination, as of 8 pm on May 11, a total of 23.85 lakh vaccine doses were given as per the provisional report.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.
