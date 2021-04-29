COVID surge: Poly Medicure says demand up 6-7 times; launching nebulisers

VIDEOS

Poly Medicure has witnessed a rise in demand for their products by 6-7 times. The company manufactures medical devices and has several COVID related products as a part of its portfolio.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Himanshu Baid, managing director (MD) of the company, said that they are coming up with nebuliser products that patients can use at home.

A nebuliser is essentially a machine that turns the medicine into a mist to help treat respiratory ailments.

“We are coming up with nebuliser machines which can be used at home and most of the people need them and hopefully we will come with more products,” said Baid.

Baid further said the company is looking to roll out syringes for vaccination within a couple of months.

“We are able to meet this demand internally but in a short period of time we need a big ramp-up if we need to speed things up,” he said.

Talking about the business overall, Baid said, “We had zero debt when we did the qualified institutional placement (QIP) and Rs 400 crore which we raised is going for capex. So we are building two new plants which will be ready in next 12-18 months and also we are expanding capacity in our existing plants. Therefore, all the money is utilized and also whatever cash we will generate over the next 12-18 months will be also deployed in capex.”

