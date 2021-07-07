COVID spike in north-east, test positivity at over 10%

VIDEOS

Updated : July 07, 2021 20:42:59 IST

Nearly 80 percent new cases are coming from 90 districts in India -- driven by Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka. Now, the focus has to be on the districts of concern, where test positivity is more than 10 percent.

73 districts are currently reporting more than 10 percent test positivity -- 18 districts of Arunachal Pradesh, 10 districts of Rajasthan, 9 districts of Manipur , 7 districts of Kerala. A scan through this shows 47 districts here, meaning 64 percent of these are from the Northeastern region.

The Health secretary has written to the north-east states to strengthen testing, health infra, bed and oxygen capacity and strict containment in districts of concerns.

The secretary highlights 12 percent increase of weekly new cases in Arunachal Pradesh and 25 percent increase of weekly new cases in Sikkim.