COVID shouldn't be the reason to postpone nursing exams: Dr JA Jayalal

Updated : April 28, 2021 08:55:21 IST

India has now recorded over 3 lakh COVID cases for seven consecutive days. Chairman and founder of Narayana Health Dr Devi Shetty in a blogpost said that the healthcare system in India will run out of skilled personnel to treat COVID at the rate infections are rising.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Managing Editor Shereen Bhan, Dr JA Jayalal, National President at IMA said manpower shortage is a very difficult area to cope with. In the last one year India has lost 750 doctors.

He said, 1.78 lakh doctors applied for NEET PG but their exams were postponed citing the reason of COVID. He urged government to conduct these exams on a war footing.

"The need for Remdesivir or oxygen can be managed in a short time but manpower shortage is a very difficult area to cope with. We need to ensure that people who are working in the setup of COVID should be protected. In the last 25 days we have lost 46 doctors who were working in COVID area. In the last one year we have lost 750 doctors which is unprecedented. Government should intervene and declare hospitals as a protected zone and ensure protective environment is available to hospitals."

"1.78 lakh doctors have applied for NEET PG but their exams were unceremoniously postponed citing the reason that there is COVID. You are going to recruit the people to work in the COVID environment, so why should COVID be the reason for postponing the exam? In spite of our repeated message no steps are being taken by the government. We also have lot of nursing students still awaiting for the exam. Government should come out with a war footing and conduct the exams. Examination for the entire nursing area can be conducted online. Just within 3-4 days they can complete the exam, announce the result, make them a qualified nurse and give them a priority to come into work."