COVID second wave response strategy has been sub-optimal: Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Updated : April 30, 2021 03:31:47 IST

The COVID situation in the country continues to be grim. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon put out a tweet this morning urging the government to deploy more human resources for COVID service.

“We need to learn from the second wave and understand and admit that our preparedness planning and our rapid response strategies were very sub-optimal and we need to make sure that we vaccinate our way out of this crisis because it is only vaccination that is going to prevent these deaths,” Mazumdar Shaw told CNBC-TV18.

“We need to vaccinate fast. I am disappointed that the vaccination rates have come down – that worrying and we need to create vaccination centres all over and get on with it. The US is also sending us 20 million vaccines. Let it not lie in some warehouse, let’s vaccinate as soon as we can and that’s my urgent and fervent appeal to the Prime Minister, to the Health Minister and all those who are in charge,” she said.

According to her, Dr Devi Shetty’s (Narayana Health) suggestions regarding augmenting nurse and doctor strength is brilliant. “We need to look at human resource elements and suggestions given by Dr Devi Shetty should be implemented immediately and that’s the way we have to come together to fight this pandemic,” said Mazumdar Shaw.

