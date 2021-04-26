COVID RT-PCR test: If positive, don't rush for a CT scan, advises Dr Hemant Thacker

VIDEOS

Updated : April 26, 2021 06:41:10 IST

Dr Hemant Thacker, Cardio-Metabolic Specialist at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said that the utility of a CT scan is on the fifth day of testing positive. Hence he advised patients to not rush for a CT scan.

“Just because you have tested positive on RT-PCR, don’t go the next day and do a CT scan. The utility of the CT scan after the fifth day when you can really pick up the depth of the disease,” he said.

He also said that once the CT scan is done, let your doctor decide the next step.

“Once you get the scan, your doctor will interpret. If you have more than 8/25 which means more than 33 percent of your lung is involved, your physician should tell you what the next step is depending on your constitution, co-morbidities, and symptoms. He may even treat you at home or he may want to put you in hospital, but let the decision be his,” he said.