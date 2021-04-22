COVID Helpline: India’s top doctors answer FAQs as cases spike

VIDEOS

April 22, 2021 06:31 PM IST

As India continues to battle rise in COVID cases, citizens are baffled with various questions. Some of the frequently asked questions are -- does vaccine guarantee prevention of hospitalisation? What do you do if you feel the symptoms but can't get a test appointment? Why or when does the need for oxygen arise?

To get answer to all these questions and more, CNBC-TV18 in its special show ‘COVID Helpline’ spoke to some of India’s top doctors -- Dr Mohan Joshi, Dean of Sion Hospital; Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director & Senior Pediatrician at Apollo Hospitals; Dr Priya Sampathkumar, Epidemiologist & Chair - Infection Control at Mayo Clinic; and Dr Ravi Malik, Chairman of Malik Radix Healthcare.