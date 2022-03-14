COVID drugs sales slumped sharply in the past few months; details here

Sales of COVID-19 drugs have fallen sharply in the past few months, with some drugs seeing a fall of over 90 percent. The reason for such a fall has been mainly due to the decline in COVID-19 cases, the milder omicron variant in wave three versus the more virulent delta in wave two, and in some cases, a revision in treatment protocols.

AWACS which collects this data says that these drugs which had a direct role to play in the treatment of COVID-19, saw a rapid dip as the severity and the number of infections came down drastically.

The popular one - the cheaper antiviral drug Favipiravir - the drug which is produced by at least 40 pharma companies in India saw sales fall 96 percent in wave three versus the peak in wave two.

Similar case with another orally administered medicine, the much debated anti parasitic drug, Ivermectin. Sales shot up to close to 150 crore in the peak three months of wave two, only for it to fall by over 70 percent from November 2021 to Jan 2022.

