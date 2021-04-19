COVID curve flattening; test positivity rate has fallen to 18%, says Maharashtra task force member

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : April 19, 2021 02:36 PM IST

Despite strict restrictions, Maharashtra continues see rise in COVID cases. The state on Sunday reported the highest number of 68,631 fresh infections while 503 patients died, as per the state health department.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dr. Shashank Joshi, Member of Maharashtra COVID Task Force said that the state is at the peak of the COVID wave, but there is a serious demand for oxygen.

“Oxygen is a genuine demand and the center has allocated much more oxygen to the state, but it still is going to remain as a demand at least for the next 2-4 weeks till this wave lasts. We are at the peak of the wave right now and we still need more oxygen. We have also issued guidelines last week on rationalization of oxygen use so that no wastage of oxygen occurs and the neediest patient gets oxygen,” he said.

He said that the weekly COVID curve is flattening and test positivity rate has fallen to 18 percent. But he said that there is tremendous pressure on the testing infrastructure.

“We are definitely showing some signs of plateauing in terms of test positivity rate. From 28 percent we have dropped to 18 percent, but we are stuck at 18 percent for the last 3-4 days. But the testing infrastructure is severely crunched. Our testing facilities of RT-PCR are fully stretched to the max. The weekly average is showing a flatter curve and if this flatter curve this week starts bending, then we can see that we are in the peak and we are bending the curve,” he said.

Joshi also said that there is a shortage of Remdesivir, but the production will be ramped up as fast as possible. However, he clarified that Remdesivir is an experimental drug and not a lifesaving drug.

He said that mild or at-home cases don’t require the drug. “Remdesivir should be used only in hospitals under medical supervision,” he explained.