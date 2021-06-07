  • SENSEX
COVID curbs: Maharashtra unveils 5-level unlock plan; experts weigh in

Updated : June 07, 2021 21:50:13 IST

Maharashtra has unveiled 2-fold set of filters of positivity rate and oxygen bed availability to determine if districts can be opened for more economic activity, and if yes, what extent.

As a result of this order, cities like Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur have started opening up to some level of activity including non-essential economic activity. Are these the correct parameters? Can there be more or other parameters? And can these steps prevent a third wave? At what point will the level of vaccination be included as a parameter?

To discuss this, Latha Venkatesh spoke with Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, Epidemiologist; Dr Vipin Sharma, Thane Municipal Commissioner, and Dr Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology Division at ICMR.

Watch video for full discussion.
