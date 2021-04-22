COVID crisis: Showing mild symptoms? Here's a step-by-step guide by Dr Ravi Malik

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : April 22, 2021 06:17 PM IST

Are you showing mild symptoms of COVID-19? Dr Ravi Malik, Chairman of Malik Radix Healthcare shared a step-by-step guide on what one must do in such a situation.

Firstly, Malik said that it is important to monitor temperature and oxygen level by SpO2 meter.

“Any mild patient can progress to moderate or severe disease during the initial 10-12 days. So, firstly, monitor temperature and oxygen level by SpO2 meter,” he said.

He also said that one must monitor warnings signs of when to report to the hospital.

Also Read: Oxygen concentrator versus oxygen cylinder; Dr Priya Sampathkumar explains the difference

“If anybody is suffering from COVID infection, mild or moderate, anytime if you get restless, chest pain, heavy breathing, SpO2 starts falling, or starts getting a high-grade fever on 4, 5, 6th day of illness then probably the illness is progressing further. Nails and lips getting blue are also warning symptoms,” he said.

Isolation from family members is critical he said.

“It is very important to isolate themselves from other family members so that they do not transmit the infection to them.”

He also advised to quit smoking and reduce alcohol consumption. “Stop/quit smoking. Take less alcohol and take a healthy diet – more vegetables, proteins, and fruits,” he said.

Also Read: COVID crisis: How should you read CT and HRCT score? Dr Ravi Malik explains

Malik said that managing co-morbid conditions is of utmost importance. “Control co-morbid conditions be it diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease. It is also important to keep your weight in check. Obesity is one of the biggest risk factors for the mortality of COVID and it has not been stressed well,” he said.

He also advised staying optimistic and said that asymptomatic cases as well mild cases don’t need any kind of CT scan or blood tests done unless a physician instructs to do so.