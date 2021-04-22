COVID crisis: How should you read CT and HRCT score? Dr Ravi Malik explains

VIDEOS

Updated : April 22, 2021 06:28 PM IST

The cycle threshold (CT) value marks the positivity rate under the RT-PCR test for COVID-19. The lower the CT value, the higher the severity. A patient is considered COVID-19 negative if the CT value is 35 in the RT-PCR test. If the CT value is below 35 in the RT-PCR test, a patient is a COVID-19 positive.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to a host of eminent doctors to answer queries regarding the pandemic as India reported over three lakh COVID cases in a day, that's the highest single-day spike in cases that any country has seen so far.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 managing editor Shereen Bhan, Dr Ravi Malik, chairman of Malik Radix Healthcare explained how one should read the RT-PCR CT score and HR CT score.

Malik said, "On RT-PCR, CT score is from 1-35 and the higher the score the milder the infection, that was the general conception just about a few months back. However, now we have realised that this score has very limited application in clinical settings. Supposing you take a nasal swab and do the RT-PCR on the initial 2-3 days of the infection when the infection is mild, your score might come 30 or 32 but over a period of 2 days, your disease can progress further and then the score will fall. So we are not paying so much attention to the RT-PCR CT score."

"However as far as HRCT score is concerned, two sets of numerical's are used. One with 25 as the highest number and the other is with 40 as the highest number. With 25 as the highest number, anything which is less than 12 we take it as mild, between 12 and 18 we take it as moderately severe and anything more than 18 we take it as severe," he explained.