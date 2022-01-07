COVID cases rise 7 times in 5 days: Shouldn't let the guard down, say experts

The virulence of Omicron variant is definitely less, ward admissions are there, people should not let their guard down against the coronavirus, said Retired Lt. General, Dr V Ravishankar, COO and Senior Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgery at Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre.

India added nearly 91,000 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours. This is a seven fold increase in daily cases in the last five days. But what is important to note is that despite the surge in cases, hospitalisation across big cities has not witnessed any major spike as of now.

Dr VK Paul, the head of the National COVID Task Force on Thursday had said hospitalisation rate in Delhi is below 4 percent and in Mumbai it is at 5 percent, which is much less than the 20 percent rate that was seen in 2020 during the Delta wave.

Viren Shetty, ED and Group COO, Narayana Health also shared his views on the current situation.

