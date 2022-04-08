COVID booster dose approved for all adults: Doctors assess demand and stockpile

All adults above the age of 18 are now eligible for a precautionary dose also known as the booster dose against COVID-19. The doses will be available at private centers from the 10th of April. The precautionary doses can be administered to only those adults who have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose.

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute; Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director at Apollo Hospitals; Dr Bishnu Panigrahi, Group Head of Medical Strategy at Fortis Hospitals, Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Director of Nephrology at Manipal Hospitals, Dr. V Anil Kumar, Department of Microbiology at Amrita Hospitals and Dr. Sandeep Nayar, Senior Director & HOD of Chest & Respiratory Diseases at BLK Max Super Specialty Hospital.

