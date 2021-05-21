COVID 2nd wave: Rural unemployment doubles in 1 week; experts discuss measures to address the crisis

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : May 21, 2021 21:20:31 IST

The second wave of COVID-19 that has caused an unprecedented health crisis in India has badly hit the rural areas. According to a report by State Bank of India (SBI), nearly 50 percent of new cases are being recorded from the rural districts as the disease continues to spread with unimaginable speed.

To contain the infection from spreading further, over 28 states have announced lockdown-like restrictions until the end of May. Lower economic activity has resulted in lesser jobs, lower incomes coupled with an out-of-pocket spending for the rural population.

According to the data by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in rural regions has doubled to over 14 percent in just one week. The monthly rate has also indicated rising distress across rural districts. Unemployment rate climbed from 5.8 percent in January to 7.1 percent in April.

Among states Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Delhi recorded a steep spike in unemployment in April as economic activity has slowed, forcing people to return to villages.

To discuss more on the rural pain points and measures needed to address the crisis, CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan spoke to Professor Ravi Srivastava, Director of Centre for Employment Studies at the Institute for Human Development; Amit Basole, Associate Professor of Economics at the Azim Premji University; and Amitabh Behar, the CEO of Oxfam India.