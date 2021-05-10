COVID-19 variants: Medical experts weigh in on N440K

VIDEOS

India's COVID-19 cases continue to rise and a third wave has been predicted now. One has also seen some new variants (South India’s N440K) of the virus emerge, and there are reports that these variants can spread even faster and may challenge vaccine effectiveness.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Dr Samiran Panda, head-epidemiology & communicable diseases division at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Dr Shahid Jameel, director of Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University discussed at length about the new variant.

First up, Dr Panda said, “Any mutant to be linked with clinical feature particularly in terms of its ability to behave as a variant which is lethal, one needs to have enough clinical and epidemiology data. Therefore, it’s too premature because the number of cases from the variant is not large enough to make an inference, which would be applicable at the population level.”

“Therefore, we won’t be able to address the problem effectively by creating a panic but we need to have a close vigil on what is happening because the data is not adequate and it’s not the right time to be able to take an inference like that,” said Dr Panda.

Meanwhile, Jameel said, “N440K is an old story. All this information is based on a laboratory study that they are trying to culture the virus and found that the N440K grows better in culture. Therefore, what happens in a laboratory petri dish (shallow dishes used for culturing cells, bacteria, and mosses) doesn’t necessarily happen in a human being.”

“Those samples were from last year and the sequencing effort that I am also a part of, the data clearly shows that N440K has now been competed out in the population, it’s no longer circulating well in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is actually the B1617 variant (the double variant) – that’s the virus that has now taken over and it is more infectious, more transmissible but there is no evidence that it is more lethal,” said Dr Jameel.

