COVID-19 vaccine awareness: Sanjeevani transporting people to vaccination centres for free

Network18 and Federal Bank's Sanjeevani campaign has been spreading awareness for vaccination against COVID-19. However, it has also been mobilising the beneficiaries to get vaccinated to reduce their financial burden, especially during these hard times.

Sanjeevani is transporting the beneficiaries in buses from their villages to vaccination centers at no cost. All of them have also been given a special card, which will secure all their vaccination details.

Ferring people to the vaccination centre is crucial as it helps people save money they would otherwise have to spend on transportation.

